YP ft. Hit-Boy – “Trade It All” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Chicago up and comer, YP, is about to drop his new project No Doz, next week. Hit Boy, Don Cannon and Mario Winans, and features the track”Who I Be” which is confirmed to appear on EA Sports’ NBA Live 2013. No Doz is a follow up to YP’s previous tapes, No Sleep Still Awake and Sleep Walking.

This track off of No Doz, is called “Trade It All” and features Hit-Boy who is back to rapping on this track. Hit-Boy recently dropped his rap debut free album, HitStory, which you can download right here. Hit the jump to get “Trade It All.”

YP ft. Hit-Boy – [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Fashionably Early