Statik Selektah Says Collaboration With Jay-Z Is Forthcoming [VIDEO]

Statik Selektah, who is arguably the hardest working man in the music industry, gave a list of rap heavyweights he planned on working with in the future, during an interview with Montreality (via Hip Hop DX). The artist who topped his list, however, was Jay-Z and he stated that a collaboration between both of them is forthcoming, leaving the possibility for a track (or tracks, hopefully) happening some time soon.

“Jay-Z’s at the top of my list and I’m actually working on that right now. Shout out to Young Guru, so that should happen someday soon, hopefully,” he said.

Statik also mentioned he was interested in working with Drake, Scarface, and Beanie Sigel, and that he would like to do more records with Eminem, Kanye West, and Nas.

“There’s not too many I haven’t worked with. I want to get more in the lab with Nas. We’ve done stuff before, but I want to really rock it. Eminem, I want to do more stuff with. I’d like to do more stuff with Kanye and work with him.”

Watch the full interview below.

