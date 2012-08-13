Gucci Mane – “El Chapo” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

What’s a trap rapper to do when he is in need of a topic to rhyme about? Look to the Mexican drug cartels for inspiration, of course. Gucci Mane drops a new song called “El Chapo,” in honor of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel who is currently at large after escaping prison and very much wanted by the US Government. “All I wanna be is El Chapo, at least all the street ni**as I know…and when I meet him I’ma tell him bravo,” says the “Super Cocky” rapper on the Zaytoven produced song’s chorus.

Umm, in the Mexican city of Juarez, where El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel was warring with the Juarez Cartel, 10,000 people have been murdered since 2008. That is nothing to applaud. Just saying. But hey, rap odes to drug dealers are nothing new, right?

While you’re here, check out this this feature Hip-Hop Wired did on Mexican drug cartels; Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict. Be clear, even the most thugged out US drug lord has nothing on these cats south of the border. Especially none that are trying to be a rapper, too.

Oh yeah, listen to Gucci Mane’s “El Chapo,” from his forthcoming Trap God mixtape that’s due out October 17th, below.

What do you think of Hip-Hop’s fascination with illegal drug culture? Let us know in the comments.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Download: Gucci Mane – “El Chapo”

Photo: Warner Bros.