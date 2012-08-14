Slaughterhouse – “Goodbye” [LISTEN]

Last week when Slaughterhouse premiered this song at Shade 45, you can tell that this was a record that hit particularly close to home with each MC. Joe Budden turned his chair around and avoided eye contact as this song came on and Crooked I was a little misty eyed, and with good reason. “Goodbye,” is a conceptual record on Slaughterhouse’s new Welcome To: OUR HOUSE record in which each of the members talk about painful times in their life when they had to say goodbye to a loved one.

Budden speaks about his lost children, Crooked I talks about his uncle, and Joell Ortiz speaks on his Nana. Tough stuff to listen to especially with rappers as lyrically dense as Slaughterhouse. Hit the jump to get a listen. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/slaughterhouse-goodbye-atrilli.net_.mp3

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• Nike Officially Debuts the LeBron X [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images