Lil Wayne & Drake Will Be On Wiz Khalifa’s “Work Hard, Play Hard” Remix [VIDEO]

Wiz Khalifa’s sophomore major label album, O.N.I.F.C. is still scheduled for September 18th but it looks like we will be getting a big remix from the Taylor Gang leader before it drops. Wiz chopped it up with Cosmic Kev and talked about the success of the platinum single and it’s remix.

“I went big on this remix,” Wiz Khalifa said about the remix to his O.N.I.F.C. single, “Work Hard, Play Hard.” “I went different from what people expect from me. I usually don’t use my rap powers and talk to the people I talk to to get stuff done. I just be thuggin’ it out, and I took the thuggery off and I talked to Wayne and Drake.”

Props: HHNM

