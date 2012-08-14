Kendrick Lamar’s Pitchfork Festival Documentary [VIDEO]

A couple of weeks back, Kendrick Lamar ran around the great city of Chicago during this for the Pitchfork Music Festival. The Pitchfork camera crew shadows K.Dot around the city as he makes a Radio Run, in and around Chicago, doing press for good kid, m.A.A.d city, while in town for the Pitchfork Music Festival.

He talks about the upcoming album, his collaborative project with J. Cole, and of course, Lady Gaga. It also features his performance of “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “The Recipe” sans Dr. Dre. Kendrick performed Dre’s verse so good it almost sound like he could have written it himself. Go figure. Hit the jump to check it all out.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• Nike Officially Debuts the LeBron X [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]