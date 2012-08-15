Alley Boy ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “I Live This S**t” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Alley Boy is back on the scene after releasing the controversial “Your Favorite Rapper,” a few days ago with Pusha T. He follows up this time with “I Live This S**t,” featuring and produced by the Big King Remembered In Time. This is all a part of Alley Boy’s new mixtape which is called The Gift of Discernment, and dropping soon.

Big K.R.I.T., who is still on tour for his Live From The Underground tour, takes a sped up sample and goes to work on the second effort from Alley Boy in as many weeks. Hit the jump to listen and download Alley’s new single “I Live This S**t,” and be on the lookout for The Gift Of Discernment.



https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/ALLEY+BOY+-+I+LIVE+THIS+FT.+BIG+KRIT+PRODUCED+BY+BIG+KRIT.mp3.mp3

Alley Boy ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “I Live This Shyte” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• 10 Flicks Of 2 Chainz Not Living Up to His T.R.U. Name [PHOTOS]

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly