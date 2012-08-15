Kris Humphries Serves Kanye West In Nordstrom Box

Now that’s cold. Kris Humphries’ legal team served Kanye West with a subpoena. That in of itself shouldn’t be a surprise considering Humphries is in the midst of divorcing his ex-wife, who happens to be Ye’s current girlfriend and “Perfect B-tch,” Kim Kardashian. But the kicker here is that the papers were hidden in a Nordstrom box, reports TMZ.

Kim’s lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, told the judge in the divorce case about the ploy during a hearing that is still going on.

Wasser groused to the judge … Kim has already racked up $250,000 in attorney’s fees, yet it’s unclear exactly what Kris wants out of this.

Wasser said she’s heard the reports that Kris and his lawyers want to put reality TV on trial, and there seems to be evidence to back that up. Wasser noted that Kris has served Kris Jenner with a subpoena and NBC Universal and Bunim/Murray, which produces the Kardashian reality shows.

Wasser said she’s perplexed as to why Kris Humphries thinks the marriage was a fraud — because he went in eyes wide open.

Kris Humphries’ lawyer, Marshall Waller told the court he wants to prove the marriage was a fraud, which Kim wanted solely to benefit her reality show. He says he wants to be armed with information about the show before taking Kim’s deposition.

Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser followed up by asking why it’s so important for Kris to get an annulment. Waller did not answer. Wasser then said she intends to get Kris to pay every penny of Kim’s attorney’s fees.