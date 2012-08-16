DJ Khaled ft. Future, Lil Wayne & T.I. – “B****es & Bottles” [LISTEN]

The third and final leak off of DJ Khaled‘s Kiss The Ring is Lil Wayne, Future and T.I.’s “B****es and Bottles.” This was yet another banger leaked on Hot 97 last night on Funkmaster Flex’s show. This club banger features a heavily autotuned Future on the hook with T.I. and Lil Wayne taking care of the verses in between.

The excitement for Khaled’s next album continues the grow with this high energy record that is sure to have a few clubs around the United States turned on it’s ear. Of the three records leaked last night, this one is easily the most party-ready. Check out this Mike Will-produced record with the Funkmaster Flex tags for now. Pucker up this Tuesday when Kiss The Ring hits stores.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• 10 Flicks Of 2 Chainz Not Living Up to His T.R.U. Name [PHOTOS]

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

—

Photo: VIBE