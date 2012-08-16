It seems like Ace Hood never takes any days off. After dropping his mixtape Starvation and his multiple appearances on DJ Khaled‘s new album, Kiss The Ring, Ace isn’t stopping anytime soon. The Mike Will-produced “Leggo” will be on Ace Hood’s new mixtape Body Bag Vol. 2, which drops tomorrow.

Ace Hood is featured on four tracks on DJ Khaled‘s new album including “I Don’t See Em” featuring Birdman adn 2 Chainz and “I’m So Blessed” with Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, and T-Pain. Hit the jump to check out “Leggo.”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/acehood-leggo.mp3

Ace Hood – “Leggo” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Getty