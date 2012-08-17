Freeway Signs To Babygrande Records

Former Roc-A-Fella and State Property artist, Freeway, has signed a new deal to Babygrande Records. The bearded and well traveled artist out of Philadelphia will be releasing his latest LP, Diamond In The Ruff, on the label. This will be his first full length project he’s released since his Jake One produced album, The Stimulus Package.

“Freeway is a legend. Philadelphia Freeway is easily one of my favorite albums of all time,” states Ruddy Rock. “From his time working with Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella to his independent releases, Freeway remains one of the most consistent artists. We’re excited to partner with him and Amir for Diamond In The Ruff.”

Diamond In The Ruff is said to include features from Wale,Musiq Soulchild, Styles P, Marsha Ambrosius and more, as well as production from Bink!, Jake One and Needlz.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Azealia Banks Smokes A Condom On Banned Dazed & Confused Cover [PHOTOS]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• 10 Flicks Of 2 Chainz Not Living Up to His T.R.U. Name [PHOTOS]

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: Babygrande