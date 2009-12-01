50 Cent Calling It Quits on Mixtapes

“After that, I won’t offer any mixtape material.”

Before Lil Wayne was setting new heights with his mixtape hustle and Gucci Mane was popping up on any and every mixtape, 50 Cent and G-Unit were known as the pioneers to the mixtape circuit and can take full responsibility for revolutionizing it and making it so essential for an artist to have before making the mainstream leap.

Unleashing mixtapes such as Guess Who’s Back and 50 Cent Is The Future were the initials staples that brought the attention of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to the likes of Eminem and Dr. Dre who felt it best to align themselves with such an aggressive, yet potential, rising star.

He has continued his run along with his cohorts on countless DJ Whoo Kid mixtapes and he most recently built anticipation for his fourth album with War Angel and Forever King.

All good things, however, must come to an end, as Jackson has stated that his career in the mixtape game is coming to an end with the release of his next.

Speaking with VIBE, the rapper states that the work was already in the process way before the actual album was done.

“The next mixtape was already, portions of it were already records before the release of Before I Self Destruct, but I didn’t want to release so close to the actual album where people would make comparisons between the material cause their both up to standard.”

As many feel as though his aggressive content is obsolete, there are still fans out there that want to hear that gritty, gun-toting rapper from Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ and prior to his mainstream career.

Some people just like to hear tales of violence.

“I feel like my core that really enjoys the aggressive content might enjoy the mixtape and try to compare it to what I did, performance wise, on the actual record. I know, hands down, the album is better, but I just didn’t want to put it out there at that point.”

Having such a long run, it only makes sense that he sheds away the past as he moves on with his career. Already thinking outside of music, Jackson has placed his focus on films, whether he be acting or penning scripts, so it is apparent that his career is leaps from being strictly based on music.

If this upcoming, yet to be titled mixtape, is the last that fans hear from 50 Cent, hopefully the rapper can leave fans with a literal bang as the curtains close.