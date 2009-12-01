Security At Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club To Face Assault Charges (Video)

When testosterone, a crowded club and members of security mix, the end result is always less than favorable. A rap mogul that can attest to that is Jay-Z; now that members of security at his 40/40 club in Atlantic City are being investigated on assault charges.

Video taken by DJ Zeke shows several members of security violently beating two men. The two victims in the video are Tyrell Durant and Leonard Clark of New Jersey who were escorted out of the club for “causing trouble.”

After the men are taken behind the establishment, all hell breaks loose.

The video shows the bouncers violently kicking and beating the ex-patrons of the club. Clark is viciously kicked while lying on the ground and Durant is bum rushed by an onslaught of five or more security guards after throwing a punch. Durant was treated at the scene after he claims security sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and took his watch and money.

Police are using the video as evidence to identify the overzealous security and asking the public for help.

To identify any of the men in the video you can call New Jersey Crime Stoppers at: 609-652-1234

Men lie, women lie, videos don’t.