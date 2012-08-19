Cory Gunz BET’s The Backroom Freestyle [VIDEO]

Cory Gunz get his turn on BET’s The Backroom Freestyle series and handles his business as expected. The YMCMB rapper spits his bars while sporting a strategically placed Trukfit cap to surely let us know that he still all good with the house of Weezy. Over a rumbling instrumental provided by DJ Quicksilva, Peter Gunz’s son kicks a story-rap like verse featuring an occasionally high pitched, but technically sound flow.

The Bronx rapper will be dropping a new project titled Datz WTF I’m Talking About later this year.

Check out the XXL Freshman alum’s freestyle session in the video after the break.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Azealia Banks Smokes A Condom On Banned Dazed & Confused Cover [PHOTOS]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: BET