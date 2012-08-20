Waka Flocka Flame is coming back strong with a mixtape called Salute Me Or Shoot Me 4 dropping September 13th. In this record, Flocka Flame grabs 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane for the remix of a record that was originally on Triple F Life: Family, Friends and Fans. The “Rooster In My Rari” video featured one of the most memorable and yet slightly creepy visuals in a long time which included a life-sized rooster rolling around in Flocka’s Ferrari.

Hopefully if a video for this ever hits the net, we can keep the chicken at home. One look at the song’s artwork however leads you to believe Waka’s still riding around with that rooster in his Ferrari. Hit the jump to listen and download the new Waka, 2 Chainz and Gucci record.

Waka Flocka Flame ft. 2 Chainz & Gucci Mane – ‘Rooster In My Rarri (Remix)’ [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: BET