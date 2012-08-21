Busta Rhymes’ free album is here and available for free download courtesy of the good people at Google Play. The Year Of The Dragon is a fourteen-track album that features guests ranging from Lil Wayne, Cam’Ron, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Trey Songz, Vybz Kartel, Maino, Anthony Hamilton and plenty more.

Year Of The Dragon is the first rap album released through Google Play completely free of charge and the first full project released by Busta Rhymes since Back On My B.S. and signing with Birdman and Lil Wayne’s Cash Money Records. Hit the jump to get a full tracklist and download link to Year Of The Dragon.



Busta Rhymes – The Year Of The Dragon Album [DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: YouTube