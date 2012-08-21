Kanye West Reportedly In Talks To Join American Idol

In a search that is turning more interesting than the actual contest itself, it looks like another name has popped up on the wish list of the show’s producer’s for a new judge of American Idol. According to TMZ, Kanye West has been in talks with the producers of the FOX television show to join Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson and possibly Nicki Minaj as a judge on the long running singing competition.

People close to the situation say that Yeezy is “‘on the fence,’ because he’s not sure if ‘A.I.’ is in his wheelhouse.” Also, FOX is also concerned about money that Mr. West would most likely command. Mariah Carey, the show’s newest judge, is reportedly getting $18 million a year and American Idol will most likely have to double up that amount to secure Yeezy as a judge. As of right now the front runners for the spot are Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Enrique Iglesias, with Diddy and Pharrell Williams also reportedly in talks.

Developing…

Photo: Ernest Estime