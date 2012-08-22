Shyne – “You’re Welcome” (Diddy Diss) [LISTEN]

This is one strange way to start you’re Wednesday morning. The long and storied relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shyne Po took another bizarre turn last night according to Miss Info. There was a short reconciliation between Puff and Shyne after pictures of the two surfaced last year during Paris’ Fashion Week. One short year later, Shyne is at odds with Diddy once again and has released a diss record towards the mogul titled, “You’re Welcome.”

In 1999, Shyne began serving a ten-year sentence for his role in a shooting at Club New York that involved Combs and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Combs’, who hired a different lawyer than his former artist, was exonerated on all charges. In this interview with Miss Info, Shyne says his main gripe is Diddy going back on his word to help get him back into the United States. He also pokes at Diddy for refusing to take care of the mother of his late security guard, Anthony “Wolf”Jones.

Hit the jump to get a listen to the interviews as well as the actual diss, “You’re Welcome.”







Miss Info Celebrity Drama Report, Shyne Is Reviving Beef with Diddy

Miss Info Celebrity Drama Report, Why Shyne Is Mad At Diddy

New Music: Shyne Po “You’re Welcome” (Diddy Diss)

Photo: BET