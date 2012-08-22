Azealia Banks Summoned To Hawaii To Finish Cruel Summer?

When Kanye West goes to Hawaii, he never goes alone. Reminiscent of the zone he got into when he was finishing his last solo album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, West is doing the same to finish Cruel Summer. Hit-Boy broke the news of the crew jetting over to the 50th state, and last night Azealia Banks tweeted that she is on the way as well.

“When Kanye West Calls…You go to Honolulu,” Banks cryptically tweeted last night. “The past seven days have really been epic. Wow, I get to travel and see the world and rub shoulders with all these really talented people and do all kinds of cool s**t. This is fun.”

Let’s all hope that the G.O.O.D. crew get a move on it before the leaves hit the ground. Cruel Summer is scheduled to drop on September 18th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube