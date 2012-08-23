Jay-Z Suing Former Personal Chef Over Chicken Wing Recipe?

First of all, it must be noted that the following story was originally reported by the New York Post, the same place that thought it was okay to call the Brooklyn Nets the “New York Ni–ers” in a column. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jay-Z and his 40/40 partner Juan Perez were suing Mike Shand, for $1.5 million, alleging that the rapper/mogul’s former personal chef failed to improve the high end sports bar’s menu and tarnished its reputation with customers in the process. The Post claims, via an unnamed source, that the heart of the issue is Shand not handing over a chicken wing recipe.

Shand’s lawyer claims that his client gave up all the recipes, save for one that he was not obligated to share.

One source tells us that Shand left “taking the recipes to popular menu items such as chicken wings, forcing the club to sue.” But we’re told Shand happily handed over all his recipes — except his spice mix. Shand’s lawyer Vik Pawar told us, “The spice-mix recipe that Mike developed is his own recipe. 40/40 terminated him, then had the audacity to sue him for his recipes. He gave them all apart from this spice mix because it is his own. Mike had a wonderful relationship with Jay-Z and Beyonce for many years.”

All parties the aforementioned will no doubt handle this in court. But due to the NY Post’s history of racist antics, you can’t help but wonder if the outlet was extra eager in reporting that a rap mogul of Jay-Z stature is beefing over fried chicken.

We could be seeing something that isn’t there, but the old Black people love them some fried chicken stereotype is very, very real.

