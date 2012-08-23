Exclusive: 50 Cent Talks Freelancers, Reveals How His Mother Inspired The Role

50 Cent’s has long been committed to growing his budding acting career. Since the 2005 release of his debut film Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ the Queens native has starred in more than a dozen motion pictures, and with three projects in post-production, the 37-year-old has no plans of pumping the brakes on his acting goals.

In 2010, Lionsgate put their faith in 50, signing him to a $200 million, 10-movie deal in collaboration with Grindstone Entertainment. For his latest project, Freelancers, 50 stars alongside big names like Forest Whitaker, and one of the most lauded actors in the business: Robert DeNiro. “When he [DeNiro] said he would think about doing the project,” 50 tells Hip-Hop Wired. “I spoke to Forest, It kinda helps when you got one of them thinking about it. Forest looked at it, and saw all three of us already working on it. He said he’d do it, and help me get Robert.”

50 plays a cop, a role which he pulled from personal experiences to connect with. “I can identify with what the actual character is going through but the parallels are different, but very similar. In my life my mom chose a lifestyle that I was actually drawn into later because the people she dealt with was a representation of financial freedom.”

Freelancers is in select theaters, and available on DVD.