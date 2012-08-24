Rita Ora ft. J. Cole – “Love And War” [LISTEN]

RocNation’s new pop princess Rita Ora is dropping her debut album, ORA, on August 27th. The Brit beauty grabs up J. Cole for this collaboration called “Love And War.” “There’s something crazy about the way we love to hate each other,” Cole says on the hook for this one.

This song is about what every couple goes through that fight entirely too much and make up entirely too much. Rita just doesn’t want to fight anymore and make love and not war. How can you not want to make love and not war when you look at her. However, if you are looking for a new J. Cole verse , you need to look elsewhere. Light skinned Jermaine only contributes a catchy hook on this record. Hit the jump to get a listen to “Love And War.” https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/07-Love-and-War-feat.-J.-Cole.m4a

Photo: Instagram