Common – “No Sell Out” (Prod. By No I.D.) [LISTEN]

New Common? Yes, please. Cocaine 80’s lets loose a No I.D. produced joint from Lonnie Rashid Lynn called “No Sell Out.” Not sure if it was intended to land on late last year’s critically acclaimed but commercially snoozed on The Dreamer/The Believer, but this is a good a start as any for the weekend. Com Sense gets busy over a bluesy funk groove.

Recognize that sample? It’s called “Getting Nasty” by Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm and Main Source (thus Large Professor) used it on the intro to “Snake Eye” from Breaking Atoms. You’re a true Hip-Hop head if you knew that. But if you didn’t, no shame in getting acquainted with it.

Listen to “No Sell Out” after the break.

Photo: Cocaine 80’s