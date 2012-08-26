Lil Wayne’s Young Money Label Sued By Two More Producers For Unpaid Royalties

Like we told you, Lil Wayne likes paying producers about as much he likes NYC. Two beatsmiths—DJ Infamous and Drew Correa—are suing the New Orleans rapper’s Young Money Entertainment label for unpaid royalties, reports TMZ.

Two different producers — Andrews “Drew” Correa and Marcos “Infamous” Rodriguez — filed federal lawsuits this week against Wayne’s label, Young Money Entertainment. In lawsuit #1 … Correa says he inked a deal with YME in 2008 to produce music for a YME artist. He claims that music ended up on mega albums like “Carter III,” “Re-Birth,” “I’m Not a Human Being” and “Priceless.” Correa says he was paid some royalties by YME, but the payments stopped coming out of the blue. In lawsuit #2 … Rodriguez claims he signed on in 2007 to produce music for YME and claims his compositions were used on the albums “Carter III,” “Re-Birth,” “We Are Young Money,” “Carter IV” and “Priceless.” He claims YME stopped making royalty payments and refuses to cough up any more cash.

One track in particular that Drew Correa and DJ Infamous produced was “Mr. Carter,” which features Jay-Z, from Tunechi’s Tha Carter III album. A couple more songs produced jointly by the pair include “Prom Queen” and “I Am Not a Human Being.” Both producers hired Singh, Singh & Trauben, LLP as counsel to try and get their money.

Unfortunately this lawsuit is nothing new to the YMCMB camp who have a chronic history of not paying its producers. In 2011, producers Deezle and Bangladesh, signed separate royalties seeking payments for contributions to The Carter III.

It’s not like money is too tight in the Cash Money empire. Founder Ronald “Slim” Williams just purchased the biggest mansion in South Florida for $17.5 million, via an all cash transaction.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin’ Candy: Guy Code’s Melanie Iglesias [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One “Pearlized Pink” [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

• Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

• Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Derick G