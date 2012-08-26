Fat Joe ft. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, Yasiin Bey & A Lot More – “Pride N Joy” [VIDEO]

We saw behind the scenes photos about a month ago, and now Fat Joe finally drops the video for his “Pride & Joy” single which features a gang of rappers and singers. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, Yasiin Bey, DJ Khaled, Roscoe Dash and Busta Rhymes all share vocals while it’s just Joe Crack on the rhymes, though. Yeezy does also provided a quick ad lib besides handling the mixing duties on the Bink! produced track.

Hype Williams is behind the lens while the clip also features an appearance from Ashanti. No word on the name of the Bronx rapper’s new album that the song will appear on or when we can expect it in stores.

For now, watch the video for “Pride & Joy” after the break.

—

Photo: Instagram