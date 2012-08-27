Chris Rock Talks CB4 Sequel With Sway [VIDEO]

While on a press run for his new movie, 2 Days In New York, Chris Rock revealed to Sway on Shade 45 that he and Nelson George were kicking around ideas for a possible second installment of his cult classic CB4.

“When we made it, we never dreamed that rappers would be old,” Chris Rock said about possibly continuing the story of the wanna-be rappers out of LoCash. “I know a bunch of senior rappers like Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, so I might want to do something from that perspective. Why do a new group when you have a group with all this history?”

In 2012, it should not be too hard to draw inspiration from rappers to make a hilarious faux-umentary about older rappers. Don’t get gassed, it’s still in the beginning stages, but if this materialized it would be a must see. Hit the jump to check the full interview.





Photo: Universal