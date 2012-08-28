CLOSE
DJ Drama – Quality Street Music Artwork [PHOTO]

DJ Drama brings the quality, the streets, and the music for his new album under E1. Quality Street Music, which hits stores on October 2nd, features the likes of FabolousDrake2ChainzYoung Jeezy,Cee LoWaleWiz KhalifaRick RossT.I.CommonWaka FlockaMeek MillTyler The Creator, Kendrick LamarFuture,Ludacris, and Tyga. 

Production will include beats from Hit-Boy, T-Minus, Cardiak, Boi-1da, Jahlil Beats, DJ Mustard, and Kane Beatz. Drama recently stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters and spoke about the making of Quality Street Musica video that you can check out right here. Hit the jump to check out the artwork.

 


