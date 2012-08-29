Big Sean “How It Feel (Mixtape Preview)” [VIDEO]

One week shy of dropping his Detroit mixtape Big Sean is giving fans a sample of the kind of music that’s he’s been working on. Sean took to Twitter Tuesday (Aug. 28) to debut “How It Feel,” the first preview off the release.

The track, is produced by Million $ Mano, and Sean was inspired by a pimp-esque era before his time. Decked in a fur big enough to make PETA’s blood boil, the Detroit rapper has no qualms about boasting. “Tell me how it feel to be around a n-gga this real,” he raps. “You know I came up, came down, turned every dream I had real/So tell me how it feel?”

Of his mixtape, Sean told Hip-Hop Wired that he was discouraged from dropping Detroit. “A lot of people don’t want me to do it because they’re ‘Man, the album is what it is’ and ‘I don’t know why you want to drop a mixtape.’ But I ain’t doing it to let people know where I’m artistically at, I’m doing an album to change the world. I’m doing a mixtape because that’s how I came up.”

Detroit drops Sept. 5

Peep “How It Feel” below.



Photo: YouTube