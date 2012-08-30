Big Sean – Detroit Artwork [PHOTO]

Big Sean’s been on the grind all summer. After killing features with Meek Mill, G.O.O.D. Music and more, he’s getting ready to show out on Cruel Summer and his sophomore album in the latter part of 2012. But before all of that, he’s dropping this free mixtape to end the summer right, appropriately titled after his hometown.

Previously known as FFOE:The Mixtape, Big Sean renamed the tape Detroit and released a viral video for the project two days ago previewing the new music. Hit the jump to check out the artwork which was crafted by the good man, Mike Waxx. Detroit hits the internet streets on September 5th.

Photo: NABIL