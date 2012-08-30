2 Chainz ft. Kanye West – “Birthday Song” [VIDEO]

You know, there is something to be said about a simple song and a simple video. It’s a lost art. For 2 Chainz new video for “Birthday Song” featuring Kanye West, all he wanted for his birthday was a big booty girl. So what is the video about? A birthday party and big booty girls. You’ve got to love it.

“Birthday Song” is the third video off of 2 Chainz’s #1 album, Based On A T.R.U. Story, following “No Lie,” featuring Drake and “I Luve Dem Strippers” featuring Nicki Minaj. It’s a fun summer house party with Yeezy and Tit looking for all the cake. Hit the jump to check out the lovely lady lumps and don’t forget to cop Based On A T.R.U. Story, in stores now.

Photo: VEVO