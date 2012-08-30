Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

When you’re the spawn of Hip-Hop royalty, you must travel in style. Blue Ivy Carter is only 8-months old but she’s already marked what looks like her first helicopter ride, thanks to Papa Hov.

The mogul was spotted touching down in New York City Thursday (Aug. 30) with BIC, who was rocking a tiny pair of blue headphones protecting her ears. Daddy’s little girl nestled her head close to the 42-year-old’s chest, as he shielded her face from the photogs.

While he’s usually pretty quiet about his personal life, Jay has opened up since becoming a father. He released the track “Glory” featuring the cries of his little girl, back in January, and admitted that he will give her whatever she wants. “At the end of the day, I just know I’ll probably have the worst, spoiled little kid ever,” he said.

Blue made her public debut in February, but her parents don’t show her off that often. Last month someone snapped a picture of the toddler shopping with mom, Beyoncé at Bergdorff Goodman in New York City, and posted a picture of the baby on her Tumblr page.

Clearly BIC is tailor-made for the spotlight, but we’ll all just have to wait and see if she follows in her famous parents’ footsteps.

Peep the photos over at Bossip and prepare to have your heart warmed (don’t fight the feeling).

Photos: Bossip/INFphoto