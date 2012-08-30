Big Boi ft. Theophilus London and Tre Luce – “She Said Ok” [VIDEO]

Big Boi released the video for his smooth and sensual song “She Said Ok,” featuring Tre Luce and Theophilus London. The much more active half of Outkast takes some fine, fine women with Theo and Tre to get them even more promiscuous than they already are. This song will be featured on Big Boi’s newest album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.

Sir Lucius Left Foot finds the best looking pillow you’ve ever seen and plays pool alongside some of his homies in this video. This video is slightly not safe for work, which probably explains why it was premiered by the good folks over at Worldstarhiphop. Hit the jump to check out the new video for “She Said Ok.”

—

Photo: WSHH