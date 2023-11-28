Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces Tour Postponement Due To Vocal Strain

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After a few embattled show experiences, Ms. Lauryn Hill is pausing her anniversary concert tour due to vocal strain and her desire to avoid any lasting effects of the steroid prednisone.

The Grammy-winner took to Instagram to share the news with fans, writing, “As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time,” Hill said. “In order to prevent any long-term negative [effects] on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

The tour has hit many major U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles. The tour was supposed to run through the middle of December.

Hill began her post saying, “I’d like to start this off by saying how much I’ve enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us. Being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience! I’ve loved sharing the stage again with Wyclef and Pras. The Return of the Fugees has been powerful and amazing—those who’ve witnessed it can testify,” Hill said. “The tour itself reminds us the artists, and the audiences alike of earlier, perhaps less complicated times when ‘It could all be so simple…’ or ‘Ready Or Not, here I come!’ were on repeat on the airwaves. Simply put, classic. Classic music, classic performances with audiences who love those classics has been nothing but…wait for it…EPIC. (I almost said classic again!)

When the tour picks back up there are expected to be new tour stops added including some in Europe.

Released in 1998, the singer’s legendary album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill achieved historic commercial success. The now-classic album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling approximately 422,624 copies in its first week and eventually becoming certified 8x Platinum in the United States by the RIAA, according to BET. The album won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Miseducation remains Hill’s only solo studio album.