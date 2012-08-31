Casey Veggies – “Summer, I Suppose” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Casey Veggies has had a pretty interesting summer. After signing to Roc Nation on a management deal, the California kid continued to boost his stock by releasing solid jams just like this one. Prior to announcing his deal, he released a new mixtape in the middle of the spring called Customized Greatly Vol. 3

On “Summer, I Suppose,” which is produced by Rich Kidd, the Inglewood, California native is riding around the city and reminiscing on the past ninety days when the sun shines the brightest. Hit the jump to listen and download to Casey’s new record.

DOWNLOAD: Casey Veggies – “Summer, I Suppose”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

—

Photo: FADER