Clipse Honored In Washington, Pusha T Documents The Moment

The brothers Thorton, better known as the Clipse, were honored in Washington, D.C. last weekend and group member Pusha T documented the moment he shared with his brother, No Malice. Via an Instagram post, King Push saluted notable figures from the region and thanked Mayor Muriel Bowser for naming a day after the Clipse.

Through November 16 and 17, the Clipse had a busy two days with a conversation with veteran journalist and music executive Noah Callahan-Bever for IDEA GENERATION in partnership with Tres Generaciones tequila ahead of a performance at the famed Kennedy Center, which boasts a robust Hip-Hop programming schedule.

Via his Instagram post, Pusha T saluted Callahan-Bever, the Kennedy Center, and Washington overall for hosting him and his brother. Push also gave a strong salute to The Park club owner and legendary promoter Marc Barnes and local activist and author Tony Lewis Jr. Push went on to thank Mayor Bowser for naming November 17 “Clipse Day” in the city as well.

After the performance, Pusha T and No Malice visited the Rosebar club for an afterparty celebration.

Photo: Getty