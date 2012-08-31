Gucci Mane ft. Jeremih – “Too Damn S*xy” [VIDEO]

When you saw that Gucci Mane and Jeremih were going to release a video called “Too Damn S*xy,” it is okay to admit that you were a little afraid. However, upon viewing the very first scene on the video, you’d be relieved that to know that Gucci Two Times left the Hot up to the lovely ladies in this video.

This song is featured on Gucci Mane’s latest mixtape, I’m Up. This video features a cameo from the Ice Cream Man’s Bricksquad buddy, Waka Flocka Flame and includes throngs of lovely ladies. Gucci’s new project Trap God is dropping on October 17th so be on the look out for that. In the mean time, check out his new video after the jump featuring Jeremih.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

—

Photo: Youtube

Prp[s: FADER