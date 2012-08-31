Trey Songz ft. Jadakiss – “Two Reasons (Ted Smooth Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Trey Songz, the man with the #1 album in the country right now with Chapter V, is riding a wave of momentum and DJ Ted Smooth gives his lead single the remix treatment. Mixing up Trey’s “2 Reasons” with Special Ed’s “I Got It Made,” Mr. Straight Face You Remember gets busy along with a fresh new verse from Yonkers’ finest, Jadakiss.

New York natives are lucky enough to get a good amount of Ted Smooth mixes courtesy of Hot 97, as his mixes have become a mainstay in the Big Apple. However, this is one of the few times where he truly gets a remix along with a brand new verse. If you want to get at listen to this, hit the jump and download. It’s worth it.

DOWNLOAD: Trey Songz ft. Jadakiss – “Two Reasons (Ted Smooth Remix)”



Photo: AP