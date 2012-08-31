Sean Price – “Smoov P” [LISTEN]

Sean P of Heltah Skeltah and Duck Down infamy on some buttery smooth grooves rap? Not really.

The Brownsville rapper let’s go of this joint called “Smoov P,” but don’t get it confused; it’s strictly packed with the knockout punchline Hip-Hop you expect from Sean Mandela. “I’m rich after this trip I’m shutting shop down/No dealing weight, it’s real estate and stocks now/Quit while I’m ahead, rappers they all lame/43 years-old selling nutcrackers at ball games,” he spits over an atmospheric groove connected to thick drums.

The track was supposed to be on Sean Price’s highly anticipated Mic Tyson album. But word is the producer leaked the track, so Sean Mandela decided it to share it his damn self. No word on when the album will drop, but listen to “Smoov P” after the break.

Photo: Sean P