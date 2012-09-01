G.O.O.D. Music – Cruel Summer Tracklist, Allegedly

The arrival of Labor Day marks the end of summer—even if technically it’s really September 21st—so that mean we finally get the Cruel Summer…tracklist. The highly anticipated compilation album from Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music cohorts is now dropping on September 18th, so maybe getting this alleged tracklist before the season is a wrap is a symbolic gesture. Some of the more intersting features out of the dozen tracks include Ghostface Killah on “New God Flow” (unless he’s just being credited for the “Apollo Kids” sample) and Ma$e on a song called “Higher.”

Apparently the album was delayed in order to nab more features with Malik Yusef, who is noted as appearing on a song called “Sin City,” hinting that Mos Def would be one of those additions but the man known as Yasiin Bey isn’t listed here. Also, Azealia Banks was summoned to Hawaii to contribute to the project, but her name isn’t credited anywhere here. That said, safe bet this isn’t the final listing.

Are you looking forward to bumping Cruel Summer in the fall? Nevertheless, check out the G.O.O.D. Music album’s current tracklist below.

[Spotted at 2 Dope Boyz]

01. To The World (Kanye West & R. Kelly)

02. Clique (Kanye West, Jay-Z & Big Sean)

03. Mercy (Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz)

04. New God Flow (Kanye West, Pusha T & Ghostface Killah)

05. The Morning (Raekwon, Pusha T, Common, 2 Chainz, CyHi Da Prynce, Kid Cudi & D’Banj)

06. Cold (DJ Khaled)

07. Higher (The-Dream, Pusha T & Ma$e)

08. Sin City (John Legend, Travi$ Scott, Teyana Taylor, CyHi Da Prynce & Malik Yusef)

09. The One (Kanye West, Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Marsha Ambrosius)

10. Creepers (Kid Cudi)

11. Bliss (John Legend & Teyana Taylor)

12. Don’t Like. (Kanye West, Chief Keef, Pusha T, Big Sean & Jadakiss)

—

Photo: Complex/Nabil