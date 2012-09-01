Big Sean ft. J. Cole – “24 Karats Of Gold (Preview)” [VIDEO]

Big Sean‘s meteoric rise continues as the anticipation for his new mixtape, Detroit continues. Instead of dropping records off of his mixtape, he’s filmed a gang of video previews to wet the appetite of those looking forward to the project. “24 Karats Of Gold,” features J. Cole, and as Big Sean told Hip-Hop Wired earlier, many more artists like Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa will also be featured on the tape.

In this video, Big Sean is turning himself into jail and getting in his last moments of freedom right up until his chaperone has a change of plans. Big Sean’s new mixtape, Detroit, is dropping on September 5th. Get it here on Wednesday, peep the video preview now after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube