Jay-Z Brings Out The Roc Boys & Barack Obama Drops A Message During “Made In America” Set [VIDEO]

When Jay-Z is the headliner to his own festival, he brings out all the stops. Yesterday at the first day of the “Made In America” Festival, Hov came out to The Throne’s “Made In America,” of course, before kicking things off with “P.S.A.” After Barack Obama delivered a special message near the start of the set—urging attendees to enjoy the show, and vote—Jigga proceeds to run through a gang of hits from his extensive catalog. Also, the Brooklyn rapper noted that “We made some amazing music in Philadelphia,” he brought out his old Philly rhyme running mates Freeway and the Young Gunz, making for a semi-Roc Boys reunion.

And that’s when things just got started.

You can watch the second of day of the “Made In America” festival here. Watch Jay-Z’s entire performance with Memphis Bleek, Swizz Beatz and many more guest after the break.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]

Photo: AP/Charles Sykes