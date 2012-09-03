Dolla Boy ft. 2 Chainz – “Paycation” [VIDEO]

Just because 2 Chainz changed his name, and blew up, doesn’t mean that Playaz Circle is dead in the water. The hair wave killer aka Tity Boi reunites with his old running mate Dillon Saks aka Dolla Boi for “Staycation.” The song was first heard on Dolla’s 2K Hustle mixtape.

After dropping his video for for “Birthday Song” earlier in the week (make sure you check out Hip-Hop Wired’s The 10 Best GIF’s From 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s “Birthday Song), 2 Chainz hit both Rock The Bells and Jay-Z’s “Made In America” festival this past weekend. So does he really ever have time for a vacation, though?

Watch the 2 Mill-directed video for “Paycation” after the break.

[Spotted at HHNM via DGB]

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Dominican Snack Box “Sweet Suleika” [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums And Mixtapes Of 2012 So Far

• The 10 Best GIF’s From 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s “Birthday Song” [PHOTOS]

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube