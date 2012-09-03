Backstage At Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival (Day 2) [PHOTOS]

Yesterday evening, the first annual Made In America festival concluded with a parade of some of the greatest musical talents known the world over. Artists like Tyler, The Creator and Odd Future, Drake, 2 Chainz, Jill Scott, Eve, Pearl Jam and more all took the stage at Fairmont Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Some of the best things about these festivals that bring all of these people together are some of the are encounters between stars and fans alike

Hip-Hop Wired got exclusive access back to the artists’ village where stars like Beyonce Knowles, Ron Howard, Jay-Z, Drake, Fab Five Freddy, Run DMC and more all mingled and hung out with one another. The vibe backstage of the show mimicked that of a family barbecue. Families were eating and drinking merrily while kids played football and ran around having the time of their lives. It was truly a festival that only could’ve been made in America. Hit the jump to check out some of the footage from backstage.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

—

Photo: Instagram, Beyonce Lite, Mike Yi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »