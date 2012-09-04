Kevin Rudolf ft. Fred Durst, Lil Wayne & Birdman – “Champions” [LISTEN]

The YMCMB and WWE connect on this new record “Champions.” Lil Wayne, Birdman and Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst connect with Kevin Rudolf for this record that was premiered on WWE’s Monday Night RAW. “Champions” will be the official song of their September pay-per-view event Night Of Champions.

This is the first song featuring the Limp Bizkit front man since him and his group signed with the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires. This song will also be featured on Kevin Rudolf’s next solo album. Hit the jump to get a listen to the new joint. This is a television rip until the full song is available.

Photo: YouTube

Props: RapDose