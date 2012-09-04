Beyoncé’s 12 Best Hip-Hop Collaborations [LISTEN]

Today is Beyoncé Knowles’ 31st birthday. The current reigning queen of pop will always hold a place near and dear to the hearts of Hip-Hop heads ever since she trotted out to “No, No, No’ with Destiny’s Child and Wyclef Jean. Ever since then, the superstar icon has shot to immeasurable success and has become one of the most recognizable pop culture icons of all time. It also doesn’t hurt that she’s married (with child) to the greatest rapper of all time.

It just seems that no matter how big she becomes, the Hip-Hop nation will always have her back because she has always had it’s back. Travel through the years of some of Beyoncé’s illest Hip-Hop collaborations with Hip-Hop Wired and happy 31st birthday, Mrs. Knowles-Carter.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

