Lil Scrappy – “Paws” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Now who really did not see this coming? The day after the reunion show for Love And Hip-Hop: Atlanta aired on VH-1, Lil Scrappy lets this new song out of his own “Paws.” After “put the paws on him,” became a hilarious catchphrase during the shows inaugural season in Atlanta, Scrap hopped on the wave and rode the momentum of the phrase into a new song.

Earlier in the season, Lil Scrappy talked to Hip-Hop Wired about the negative backlash the show was getting after one episode. An entire season later, do you think that the show was put in a bad light, or just right? Hit the jump to listen and download Lil Scrappy’s new joint, “Paws.”

DOWNLOAD: Lil Scrappy – “Paws”

