Rihanna ft. A$AP Rocky – “Cockiness (Remix)” [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky continues his barrage of free music by putting his own spin on Rihanna‘s hit about, um, oral activities. If you remember back in the beginning of the summer, Rihanna was a special guest at A$AP Rocky’s show as a spectator. According to reports the two hit it off pretty well after the show, as Rihanna has since become a big fan of his.

A$AP and his gang recently dropped the free album, Lords Never Worry, and he is still planning to drop his solo album on Halloween. Look out for LongLiveA$AP on the scariest day of the year. Hit the jump to get a listen and download of A$AP Rocky’s remix to “Cockiness.”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Kanye West Discusses Use Of “B-tch” & “Ni–a,” Asks Is Hip-Hop To Blame [PHOTOS]

• Backstage At Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival (Day 2) [PHOTOS]

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

—

Photo: AP