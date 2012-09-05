Big Sean – “RWT” [VIDEO]

G.O.O.D. Music delegate Big Sean’s new mixtape, Detroit, will be out tomorrow, September 5th. But before then, the MC that reps the D lets loose a video for “RWT” off the aforementioned project. Sean goes for the urban lumber jack look, with the occasional ride in a Jeep, look in this clip for this Southside produced track. KeY Wane of Meek Mill’s “Amen” fame gets co-production credit, too.

A couple of weeks ago, Sean told Hip-Hop Wired, “The mixtape has J.Cole, Chris Brown, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, you know, good a** features.” Earlier today, the “Dance (A$$) rapper tweeted, “My mixtape is all original tracks.” Sean also plans to drop his proper sophomore album before the year is up.

Watch the Mike Carson and Mike Waxx directed video for “RWT,” which is an acronym for “Roll Weed Time” after the break.

Photo: YouTube