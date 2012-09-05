Slaughterhouse ft. Fat Joe – “Goodbye (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Fat Joe opens up his heart and adds a verse to this Slaughterhouse record, “Goodbye.” On the more emotional record from Welcome To: Our House, Joe dedicates his verse to the passing of his good friend and former manager, Chris Lighty. Chris Light passed away last week due to a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head.

Joell Ortiz also adds a new verse to this heartfelt record as they pay respects to their fallen friends and family the only way they know how to. Slaughterhouse’s Welcome To: Our House, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard charts this week, is in stores right now. Hit the jump to listen and download this “Goodbye” remix.

Photo: 57th Ave