Big Sean – Detroit Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

After a few trailers, videos, and just the right amount of teasers, Big Sean drops his new mixtape, Detroit. Big Sean Anderson has been having a hell of a year since dropping his debut album, Finally Famous. He has appeared on numerous high profile features from Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, and of course, G.O.O.D. Music.

On this mixtape, Big Sean goes for self on this tape with guests like J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, Chris Brown, Tyga, Young Jeezy, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar and many more. Production by Hit-Boy, Southside, Key Wane, Young Chop and plenty more. Without further ado, hit the jump for Big Sean’s Detroit.



DOWNLOAD: Big Sean – Detroit Mixtape | ALT Link

